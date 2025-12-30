Birmingham's Arkhip Ledziankou Named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week
Published on December 30, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Arkhip Ledziankou of the Birmingham Bulls has been named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week for December 22-28.
Ledziankou scored one goal and added five assists in leading the Bulls to three wins over the Christmas holiday, as Birmingham extended their winning streak to a season-high four games.
On Tuesday, Ledziankou had two assists, including on Kevin Sadovski's game-winner just nine seconds into overtime, as Birmingham downed league-leading Pensacola 4-3. The Bulls came back from the holiday break and downed Macon 1-0 in overtime on Friday, as Ledziankou again assisted on the game-winner. Ledziankou closed out his week by scoring his eighth goal of the season and adding two assists in Birmingham's 7-3 win over the Mayhem.
A native of Polotsk, Belarus, Ledziankou currently ranks fourth in the SPHL in power play assists (seven), fifth in points (22), and is riding a four-game assist streak.
Other nominees for Warrior Hockey Player of the Week: Coltan Wilkie, Fayetteville (3 gp, 2g, 1a), Dysen Skinner, Huntsville (1-0-0, 1 ga, 24 saves), Mike Moran, Pensacola (3 gp, 2g, 1a), Nick Latinovich, Peoria (2-0-0, 2.00 gaa, 0.932 save%), and Joe Widmar, Roanoke (2 gp, 1g, 2a)
