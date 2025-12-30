Birmingham's Arkhip Ledziankou Named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week

Published on December 30, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Arkhip Ledziankou of the Birmingham Bulls has been named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week for December 22-28.

Ledziankou scored one goal and added five assists in leading the Bulls to three wins over the Christmas holiday, as Birmingham extended their winning streak to a season-high four games.

On Tuesday, Ledziankou had two assists, including on Kevin Sadovski's game-winner just nine seconds into overtime, as Birmingham downed league-leading Pensacola 4-3. The Bulls came back from the holiday break and downed Macon 1-0 in overtime on Friday, as Ledziankou again assisted on the game-winner. Ledziankou closed out his week by scoring his eighth goal of the season and adding two assists in Birmingham's 7-3 win over the Mayhem.

A native of Polotsk, Belarus, Ledziankou currently ranks fourth in the SPHL in power play assists (seven), fifth in points (22), and is riding a four-game assist streak.

Other nominees for Warrior Hockey Player of the Week: Coltan Wilkie, Fayetteville (3 gp, 2g, 1a), Dysen Skinner, Huntsville (1-0-0, 1 ga, 24 saves), Mike Moran, Pensacola (3 gp, 2g, 1a), Nick Latinovich, Peoria (2-0-0, 2.00 gaa, 0.932 save%), and Joe Widmar, Roanoke (2 gp, 1g, 2a)







SPHL Stories from December 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.