Why Birmingham Bulls Games Are More Than Hockey

Published on December 30, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Calling all hockey fans! The Birmingham Bulls' 2026 season is officially in full swing, offering more than just fast-paced action on the ice. From themed nights and specialty jerseys to giveaways and family-friendly events, Bulls games make for the perfect outing all season long.

Events all winter long:

January: Giveaways + themed nights

February: Fan favorites + family celebrations

March: The season heats up

January: Giveaways + themed nights

Saturday, January 3-Kids' Jersey Night

Young fans are front and center as the first 1,000 kids ages 14 and under receive a Bulls replica jersey.

Friday, January 9-Tumbler Giveaway + Hockey Fights Hunger

The first 1,000 adults will score a Bulls tumbler while fans are encouraged to bring canned food donations to support the Foodbank of Central Alabama.

Saturday, January 10-Star Wars Night

One of the most popular nights of the season returns. The first 1,000 kids will receive a Bulls light saber, and fans can bid on Star Wars-themed specialty jerseys after the game. Canned food donations are also accepted.

Monday, January 19-MLK Day Game (1:00 PM)

Enjoy an afternoon game on MLK Day. The first 1,000 kids will take home a Bulls mini stick.

Friday, January 30-Whataburger Feeding Student Success + Scout Night

This night supports local schools and Scout troops with group ticket fundraisers. The first 1,000 kids will receive a Bulls backpack.

Saturday, January 31-Hawaiian Shirt Night

Break out the island vibes in January. The first 1,000 adults will receive a Bulls Hawaiian shirt, plus a specialty jersey auction following the game.

February: Fan favorites + family celebrations

Friday, February 13-Wiener Dog Race

One of the most anticipated events of the season features the always-entertaining wiener dog race. The first 1,000 fans will also receive a set of Bulls trading cards.

Saturday, February 14-Kids Growth Chart Giveaway

Families can celebrate Valentine's weekend with a unique keepsake as the first 1,000 kids receive a Bulls growth chart poster. The night also includes a specialty jersey auction.

Monday, February 16-President's Day Game (1:00 PM)

Another afternoon game is perfect for families. The first 1,000 kids will receive a Bulls school kit.

Friday, February 20-Church Night + Blanket Giveaway

Church groups are invited back for another special night, and the first 1,000 adults will receive a cozy Bulls blanket.

Saturday, February 21-Cahaba Valley Vipers Night

Celebrate local pride with this themed night. The first 1,000 fans will score Bulls sunglasses, followed by a specialty jersey auction.

March: The season heats up

Friday, March 13-Baseball Night

A crossover celebration for sports fans. The first 1,000 adults will receive a Bulls baseball jersey.

Saturday, March 14-St. Patrick's Day + Beer Stein Giveaway

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day early as the first 1,000 adults ages 21 and up receive a Bulls beer stein. A specialty jersey auction rounds out the night.

Friday, March 20-Kids Jersey Night

Another chance for young fans to suit up, with the first 1,000 kids receiving a Bulls replica jersey. Specialty jerseys will be available via auction after the game.

Saturday, March 21-Details TBA

Stay tuned for more information on the final Saturday night of the regular season!

Don't miss a minute of the action

With giveaways, themed nights, charity initiatives and specialty jersey auctions, the Birmingham Bulls 2026 season proves that every game is more than just hockey-it's an experience.

Grab your tickets, bring the family and get ready for an exciting season on the ice with the Birmingham Bulls.







SPHL Stories from December 30, 2025

