Rivermen Host Ice Bears for Three Straight Games to Open 2026

Published on December 30, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen (16-8-0) are set to host the Knoxville Ice Bears (12-9-1) this Friday, January 2, at 7:15 pm, Saturday, January 3, at 7:15 pm, and Sunday, January 4, at 3:15 pm at Carver Arena.

THE DETAILS

The Rivermen will hit the road on December 31 to take on the Quad City Storm at 6:10 pm before returning to Carver Arena for three straight home games. Friday will be Winter Classic Jersey Night with the Rivermen wearing specialty Winter Classic-inspired jerseys. The first 1500 fans in the arena will receive a Rivermen calendar courtesy of Envision Insurance. Saturday is Star Wars night with an appearance by the 501st Legion, Rebel Legion, and Mandalorian Mercs costumers. Sunday will be another Family Funday, featuring a pregame kids' fest, discounted upper bowl kids' tickets, and a post-game skate with the team.

WHY IT MATTERS

The Rivermen have won six straight coming into this week and look to keep their winning ways going against the Ice Bears. Peoria is currently tied for second place in the SPHL standings, just one point behind the first-place Pensacola Ice Flyers.

WEEK IN REVIEW

Peoria is coming off a three-game weekend sweep of the Fayetteville Marksmen at Carver Arena, where they out-scored Fayetteville 11-7. This is the first time the Rivermen have won six games in a row this year. On the personnel front, the Rivermen acquired two former Quad City Storm forwards: Eimantas Noreika and Brandon Stojcevski, the latter acquired via trade with the Storm, and the former claimed off waivers. The Rivermen, though, lost the services of Griffen Fox, who was called up to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison. Fox is the first Riverman to be called up to the ECHL this year.

WHO'S HOT

Rivermen forward Michael McChesney has scored three goals while adding one assist last weekend against the Marksmen. McChensey leads the SPHL in goals scored, short-handed goals, and game-winning goals while being tied for the league lead in power-play goals.

SCOUTING THE ICE BEARS

The Knoxville Ice Bears are 2-2-0 since their last meeting with the Rivermen. Forward Ryan Kuzmich has been the hottest Ice Bear in recent weeks. He scored five goals and one assist over his last four games, including a hat trick against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on December 26.







