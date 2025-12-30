SPHL Announces Suspensions

Published on December 30, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Tuesday announced the following suspensions:

Quad City's Dmitri Toporowski

Quad City's Dmitri Toporowski has been suspended for one game under Rule 23, Game Misconduct Penalties, as a result of his actions in Game 115, Evansville at Quad City, played on Saturday, December 27.

At 11:25 of the third period, Toporowski was assessed a game misconduct under Rule 39.5, Verbal Abuse of Official.

Toporowski will miss Quad City's game against Peoria on December 31.

Roanoke's Bryce Martin

Roanoke's Bryce Martin has been suspended for three games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline and Rule 23, Game Misconduct Penalties, as a result of his actions in Game 112, Knoxville at Roanoke, played on Saturday, December 27.

At the 20:00 mark of the third period, Martin was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking.

Martin will miss Roanoke's games against Fayetteville (December 31) and Pensacola (January 2 and 3).

Knoxville's Tyriq Outen

Knoxville's Tyriq Outen has been suspended for one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions following Game 112, Knoxville at Roanoke, played on Saturday, December 27.

Outen will miss Knoxville's game tonight against Huntsville.







SPHL Stories from December 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.