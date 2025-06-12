A Man ON FIRE: USL Championship Player of the Month, May: Andy Cabrera

June 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video







The USL Championship today announced that El Paso Locomotive FC forward Andy Cabrera has been voted the USL Championship Player of the Month presented by Konami eFootball with a league-leading eight goal contributions through five matches.







