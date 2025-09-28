9.27.2025: Orange County SC vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights

Published on September 27, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC YouTube Video







MD Myers and Rubio Rubin scored inside the final 10 minutes as the Charleston Battery rallied for a 2-2 draw against Orange County SC at Championship Soccer Stadium after Ethan Zubak had scored twice for the hosts either side of halftime.







