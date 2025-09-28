9.27.2025: Indy Eleven vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights

Published on September 27, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven YouTube Video







Brian Schaefer and Jack Blake found the net either side of halftime as Indy Eleven took a 2-1 victory against FC Tulsa at Michael A. Carroll Stadium to move back above the playoff line in the USL Championship's Eastern Conference.







