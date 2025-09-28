9.27.2025: Indy Eleven vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights
Published on September 27, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Brian Schaefer and Jack Blake found the net either side of halftime as Indy Eleven took a 2-1 victory against FC Tulsa at Michael A. Carroll Stadium to move back above the playoff line in the USL Championship's Eastern Conference.
