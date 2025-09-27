9.26.2025: North Carolina FC vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights
Evan Conway scored the only goal of the game - his 40th in the USL Championship's regular season - to lift North Carolina FC to a 1-0 victory against Miami FC at First Horizon Stadium as Miami had a pair of goals ruled out for offside and a late chance cleared off the line to run its winless streak to 14 games.
