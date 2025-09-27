9.26.2025: El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights
Published on September 26, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video
El Paso Locomotive FC rallied twice to earn a 2-2 draw against Rhode Island FC at Southwest University Park as a late own goal by the visitors cancelled out JJ Williams' go-ahead goal just past the hour-mark.
Check out the El Paso Locomotive FC Statistics
