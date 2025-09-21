9.20.2025: Monterey Bay FC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights

Published on September 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video







Luther Archimède scored with three minutes to go as New Mexico United rallied for a 1-1 draw against Monterey Bay FC at Cardinale Stadium after Xavi Gnaulati had given the hosts a second-half lead with his first goal of the season.







