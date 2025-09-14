Monterey Bay Falls at Home to Hartford Athletic

Published on September 14, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC (6-13-6, 24 points) fell 4-0 to Eastern Conference side Hartford Athletic (9-9-5, 32 points) on Hispanic Heritage Night at Cardinale Stadium.

Monterey Bay got things started with a shot on goal in the 7th minute of the match. A good spell of possession for the hosts was dispelled by Hartford, but the Crisp-and-Kelp quickly intercepted a pass to steal possession back deep in the visitor's half. Wes Fonguck played the ball inside the box to Johnny Klein, who then found Tarik Scott on the right side. The forward immediately gave it right back to Klein for the shot, but his attempt was saved by Antony Siaha. Hartford created an opportunity of their own in the 16th minute, but the left-footed shot by Jack Panayotou was blocked by defender Alex Lara. The ensuing corner ended with a shot by Hadji Barry, but his attempt missed wide to the left. Hartford then opened the scoring in the 24th minute when Barry found Panayotou on a run through the middle. Panayotou cut to his left past the defense into space and then curled the ball neatly inside the left post with his left foot to give the visitors the 1-0 lead. Monterey Bay delivered a big opportunity of their own in the 38th minute when Miles Lyons whipped a ball into the box from the right side, but the header by Klein was saved. Then just before the end of the half, Mobi Fehr took a shot from inside the box that was headed just wide of the far post. Klein scrambled to intercept and tap it in, but the ball traveled just beyond his outstretched foot and the half ended with Hartford in front.

The second half was tough sledding for Monterey Bay to carve out chances with Hartford sitting in deep in an attempt to preserve their one-goal lead. The hosts largely controlled possession, but quality opportunities proved to be hard to come by. Anton Søjberg, Mayele Malango, and Adrian Rebollar entered the match before the hour mark, but were unable to find much space. With Monterey Bay fully opened up for the equalizer, Hartford took advantage and scored with a goal from Kyle Edwards to double their lead to 2-0. With the dam broken, Hartford went on to add two additional goals in added time - a second by Edwards and another by Sebastian Anderson - to run away with a 4-0 win.

Up Next

Monterey Bay remains in Seaside for the next match in the club's homestand. Next in line for a trip to California's Central Coast is New Mexico United on Saturday, September 20. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. PT. The match will be broadcast locally via KION on Central Coast CW (35.1 over the air, channel 14 Xfinity), with live streaming available on CBS Sports Golazo Network via Paramount+, the CBS Sports app, CBSSports.com, and Pluto TV.

Additional Notes

Missing the match due to injury were Ethan Bryant (lower body), and Ilijah Paul (lower body).

Information

Date: September 13, 2025

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Weather: Clear and 63°F

Attendance: 3,132

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

Monterey Bay FC 0 0 0

Hartford Athletic 1 3 4

HFD: Jack Panayotou (Hadji Barry) 24'

HFD: Kyle Edwards (Sebastian Anderson) 85'

HFD: Kyle Edwards 90+2'

HFD: Sebastian Anderson (Beverly Makangila) 90+4'

Lineups

Monterey Bay FC (3-4-3): Nico Campuzano; Carlos Guzmán, Alex Lara, Nico Gordon; Grant Robinson, Wes Fonguck (Adrian Rebollar, 56'), Mobi Fehr (Pierce Gallaway, 88'), Miles Lyons (Joel Garcia Jr., 82'); Johnny Klein, Tarik Scott (Mayele Malango, 56'), Luke Ivanovic (Anton Søjberg, 56')

Subs not used: Dallas Odle, Jacob Muir

Hartford Athletic (5-2-3): Antony Siaha; Sebastian Anderson, Jordan Scarlett, TJ Presthus, Owen Presthus (Baboucarr Nije, 87'), Joshua Belluz; Beverly Makangila, Jack Panayotou (Junior Moreira, 70'); Jonathan Jimenez (Michee Ngalina, 63'), Adewale Obalola (Samuel Careaga, 63'), Hadji Barry (Kyle Edwards, 45')

Subs not used: John Berner, Joe Farrell

Stats Summary: MB / HFD

Shots: 14 / 18

Shots on Goal: 3 / 8

Saves: 3 / 4

Corner Kicks: 3 / 5

Fouls: 18 / 15

Possession: 57.5% / 42.5%

Misconduct Summary

MB: Miles Lyons (caution) 29'

HFD: TJ Presthus (caution) 34'

MB: Nico Gordon (caution) 48'

HFD: Head Coach, Jordan Stewart (caution) 65'

MB: Adrian Rebollar (caution) 72'

HFD: Beverly Makangila (caution) 74'

HFD: Antony Siaha (caution) 84'

Officials

Referee: Ekaterina Katja Koroleva

Assistant Referee: Eric Krueger

Assistant Referee: Bruno Rizo

Fourth Official: Dion Coxe-Trieger







