FC Tulsa Stuns New Mexico United with Late Winner on the Road

Published on September 14, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ALBUQUERQUE, NM. - FC Tulsa showed resilience and patience in front of a boisterous home crowd at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park on Saturday night, grinding out a 1-0 victory over New Mexico United. A stoppage-time own goal sealed three massive points for the Western Conference leaders, keeping Tulsa firmly in command of first place with just weeks left in the regular season.

In a match that was a true test of composure and grit, Tulsa weathered waves of New Mexico pressure and found a breakthrough in the 93rd minute when Sergio Rivas inadvertently turned the ball into his own net. The result marked another defining moment in Tulsa's pursuit of a championship run.

Match Recap

The first half was a cagey battle, with both sides trading chances but neither breaking through. Tulsa keeper Johan Peñaranda stood tall with crucial saves, including a low stop against Sergio Rivas in the 46th minute to preserve the deadlock at halftime.

Head Coach Luke Spencer made key tactical shifts after the break, introducing new signing Travian Sousa for his FC Tulsa debut. Eliot Goldthorp, Harvey St Clair, Stefan Lukic, and Trevor Amann were also brought on to inject fresh energy and display the strength in depth of the side. Tulsa pressed higher as the game wore on, creating half-chances through Taylor Calheira and Boubacar Diallo, both of whom tested New Mexico goalkeeper Kristopher Shakes.

As tensions rose, fouls and yellow cards mounted on both sides. With seven minutes of stoppage time announced, Tulsa continued to push for a winner. Their persistence finally paid off in the 93rd minute, when a long throw from Sousa into the New Mexico box sparked chaos and Rivas's deflection ended up in his own net, handing the visitors a dramatic 1-0 lead.

New Mexico threw numbers forward in the final minutes, but Tulsa's defensive block, led by captain Abdoulaye Cissoko, Delentz Pierre and Lamar Batista, held firm until the final whistle.

Man of the Match - Delentz Pierre

Center back Delentz Pierre earned Man of the Match honors for his rock-solid defensive play. Pierre read the game brilliantly, cut out dangerous passes, and delivered crucial clearances to keep New Mexico scoreless. His dominant display and composure at the heart of the back line were instrumental in securing Tulsa's clean sheet and hard-fought victory.

Coach's Perspective

"I thought our guys did a fantastic job. Committed to the defensive side of the ball. Credit to New Mexico... it can be difficult to defend at times, but credit to our guys to get the shutout. I thought they were fantastic," said Head Coach Luke Spencer.

He added, "The biggest takeaway overall is just that we have a positive group with a lot of belief, and they're committed. It wasn't always pretty tonight, but we found a way to win... so just proud of the guys."

Player Reactions

Pierre reflected on the team's performance: "In terms of momentum shifts, I want to say we managed them pretty well... as a group, we managed it really well, just trusting the process. Our resilience - we've bonded and created a culture where we all take pride in what we do on the field, how we defend and how we attack. Moving forward, we're just going to continue to stay together and be hard to beat."

Captain and Defender Abdoulaye Cissoko highlighted the team's perseverance: "You just have to stay strong because we know we're going to have opportunities. We're already a strong group, and it's just getting stronger and stronger. That's what we need, because these are the types of games that prepare us for the playoffs - and we're ready for that."

Key Numbers

Final Score: New Mexico United 0, FC Tulsa 1

Goal: Own Goal (Rivas, 90+3')

Team Stats:

Shots: New Mexico 11 | Tulsa 10

Shots on Target: New Mexico 1 | Tulsa 2

Possession: New Mexico 69% | Tulsa 31%

Passes: New Mexico 488 | Tulsa 218

Pass Accuracy: New Mexico 79% | Tulsa 66%

Fouls: New Mexico 18 | Tulsa 12

Yellow Cards: New Mexico 3 | Tulsa 3

Red Cards: None

Offsides: New Mexico 1 | Tulsa 1

Corners: New Mexico 6 | Tulsa 3

Next Up - Road Trip to Oakland

FC Tulsa hits the road again next weekend, traveling west to face Oakland Roots SC on Saturday, September 20, at 9:00 p.m. CT at the Oakland Coliseum. The Black and Gold will look to extend their lead at the top of the Western Conference standings and continue building momentum away from home.







