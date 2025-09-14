9.13.2025: Rhode Island FC vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights

Published on September 13, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC earned a 1-0 victory against Indy Eleven at Centreville Bank Stadium via an own goal caused by Noah Fuson to move into eighth place in the USL Championship Eastern Conference standings after a game that saw both teams end with 10 players.







