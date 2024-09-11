9.11.2024: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights
September 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video
Stefano Pinho and Kobe Hernandez-Foster scored late in either half to lead Birmingham Legion FC to a 2-0 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Protective Stadium to complete a season sweep for the hosts as they jumped into fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings.
