8.9.2025: Louisville City FC vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights
August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Jansen Wilson scored a pair of goals after Phillip Goodrum struck after just 122 seconds to lead Louisville City FC to a 4-1 victory against the Charleston Battery before 13,611 fans at Lynn Family Stadium, taking sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference while extending the club's home regular season undefeated streak to 19 games.
