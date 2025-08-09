8.9.2025: Louisville City FC vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights

August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC YouTube Video







Jansen Wilson scored a pair of goals after Phillip Goodrum struck after just 122 seconds to lead Louisville City FC to a 4-1 victory against the Charleston Battery before 13,611 fans at Lynn Family Stadium, taking sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference while extending the club's home regular season undefeated streak to 19 games.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.