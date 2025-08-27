8.23.2025: El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights
Published on August 27, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Gabriel Torres scored the only goal as El Paso Locomotive FC took a 1-0 victory against Sacramento Republic FC at Southwest University Park to extend its undefeated streak to five games across all competitions while ending Republic FC's eight-game undefeated streak.
