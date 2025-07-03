7.3.2025: Loudoun United FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights
July 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC YouTube Video
Loudoun United FC and Orange County SC shared the points after a scoreless draw at Segra Field as OCSC was unable to take advantage after Loudoun's Zach Ryan was sent off in the first half, reducing the hosts to 10 players.
Check out the Loudoun United FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 3, 2025
- Orange County SC Earns a Point against Loudoun United FC - Orange County SC
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC: July 5, 2025 - Rhode Island FC
- RIFC, Rhode Island Energy and City of Pawtucket Bring Back Beloved Fireworks Tradition on Saturday - Rhode Island FC
- Oakland Roots SC Announces Renewed Partnership with Electrolit - Oakland Roots
- Manaka Matsukubo Named to NWSL Best XI for June - North Carolina FC
- New Mexico United Defender Jackson DuBois Loaned to North Texas SC - New Mexico United
- Roots Continue Homestand in League Matchup with Detroit City FC - Oakland Roots
- San Antonio FC Acquires Harvey Neville on Loan from Phoenix Rising FC - San Antonio FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Ready up for Texas-Sized Showdown with San Antonio FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Phoenix Rising Loan Defender Harvey Neville to San Antonio FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs Lexington SC - Phoenix Rising FC
- Match against Rhode Island FC Moved to Friday, September 26 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Travels to Virginia - Orange County SC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Visits Defending Champion Colorado Springs - Louisville City FC
- Jägermeister Cup Preview: Rowdies at FC Naples - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Loudoun United FC Stories
- Loudoun United Football Club Announces New Summer Ticket Pricing to Make Matchday More Affordable for Families and Fans.
- D.C. United Loans Forward Hakim Karamoko to Loudoun United FC
- Miami FC Tops Loudoun United FC
- Loudoun United FC Nets Five in Whipping Lexington SC
- Coach Ryan Martin Awarded USL Championship Coach of the Month for April