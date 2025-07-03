7.3.2025: Loudoun United FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights

July 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC and Orange County SC shared the points after a scoreless draw at Segra Field as OCSC was unable to take advantage after Loudoun's Zach Ryan was sent off in the first half, reducing the hosts to 10 players.







