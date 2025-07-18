7.18.2025: North Carolina FC vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights
July 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
North Carolina FC YouTube Video
Jaden Servania, Evan Conway and Pedro Dolabella scored second-half goals to lead North Carolina FC to a 4-2 victory against Indy Eleven at First Horizon Stadium to break a two-game losing streak and solidify its spot in the top four in the USL Championship's Eastern Conference.
Check out the North Carolina FC Statistics
