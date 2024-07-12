7.12.2024: El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights

July 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video







Coleman Gannon's goal midway through the second half proved the game-winner as Las Vegas Lights FC took a 2-0 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC at Southwest University Park to move the Lights' winning streak to three games and its undefeated run to eight.

