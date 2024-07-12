7.12.2024: El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights
July 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video
Coleman Gannon's goal midway through the second half proved the game-winner as Las Vegas Lights FC took a 2-0 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC at Southwest University Park to move the Lights' winning streak to three games and its undefeated run to eight.
Check out the Las Vegas Lights FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 12, 2024
- Hartford Draw Charleston 2-2 at Home - Hartford Athletic
- Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Rumbles with the Rowdies in Tampa - Orange County SC
- Le Rouge Looking for First Ever Win over Memphis 901 FC on Saturday Afternoon - Detroit City FC
- Match Preview: Miami FC vs Rhode Island FC - Miami FC
- Miami FC Extends Palacios for the 2024 Season - Miami FC
- NCFC Visits Sacramento Republic FC - North Carolina FC
- Monterey Bay Hosts FC Tulsa on Ag & Country Night at Cardinale Stadium - Monterey Bay FC
- FC Tulsa Head to California to Take on Monterey Bay F.C. - FC Tulsa
- Hartford Athletic Announce Partnership with Coca-Cola - Hartford Athletic
- On the Road to El Paso - New Mexico & Rich Ford United to Host Bus Trip for Away Match at Locomotive FC - New Mexico United
- Memphis 901 FC Heads to Motown for Interconference Matchup - Memphis 901 FC
- Preview: Rowdies vs Orange County - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Lights FC Stories
- Las Vegas Lights FC and Defender Fabien Garcia Mutually Terminate Contract
- Las Vegas Lights FC Travel to El Paso Locomotive FC on Friday, Unbeaten in Last Seven
- Lights FC Complete Historic Transaction, Executing Purchase Option on Edison Azcona's Loan from Inter Miami CF
- Las Vegas Lights FC's Edison Azcona Earns Call-Up to Dominican Republic's Olympic Team Final Roster
- Las Vegas Lights FC Announce On-Loan Defender Hayden Sargis Recalled by MLS Side D.C. United