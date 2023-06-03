6.3.23 Game Information: Toledo Mud Hens (24-30) vs. Indianapolis Indians (26-28)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #54 / ROAD #24: Toledo Mud Hens (24-30) vs. Indianapolis Indians (26-28)

PROBABLES: RHP Zach Logue (1-3, 4.97) vs. RHP Chase De Jong (0-2, 1.74)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Miguel Andújar tattooed a 442-foot home run to give Indianapolis an early lead. Quinn Priester recorded another scoreless performance against Toledo, and Canaan Smith-Njigba launched his first career grand slam to cap a five-run eighth as the Indians buried the Mud Hens 11-0 on Friday night at Victory Field. The Indians jumped out to an early lead with Andújar's sixth homer of the season that plated three. Indy added single runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh before putting the nail in the coffin in their five-run eighth. Travis Swaggerty singled home Aaron Shackelford to make it 7-0, and Smith-Njigba cleared the bases with a towering drive to the right-field lawn for his seventh homer of the season. Priester shut down the Mud Hens over 6.0 innings, scattering four hits and three walks with six strikeouts.

MIGGY WENT LIFTOFF: Miguel Andújar is riding an eight-game hitting streak with Indy since being outrighted by Pittsburgh on May 22. Last night, he belted a 442-foot three-run homer to put Indy in front early. On Wenesday night, he tallied four hits, tying his career high for the first time since May 6, 2021 with Triple-A Scranton Wilkes/Barre at Syracuse. He has registered five multi-hit games during this span. During his eight games since returning to Indy, he is hitting .429 (15-for-35) with nine runs scored, three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI. In 31 total games with Indy, he is hitting .325 (40-for-123) with 20 runs, 11 doubles, a triple, six homers and 25 RBI.

RIBBIES FOR TRIOLO: Jared Triolo has driven in a run in each of his last four games. Since May 24, he has hit safely in eight of nine games and is hitting .364 (12-for-33) with nine runs, two doubles, seven RBI, nine walks and .500 on-base percentage. During this span, he's improved his season average .194 to .275. The 25-year-old is currently rated Pittsburgh's No. 15 prospect by Baseball America. He was selected by Pittsburgh in the second round (72nd overall) of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Houston.

ENDY IS HEATING UP: Switch-hitting catcher Endy Rodríguez is starting to heat up, as he is 9-for-18 with five runs, a triple, RBI and two walks in four games this week. On Friday night, he tallied a game-high three hits. After finishing last week 0-for-21, he bounced back with his first four-hit performance in Triple-A on Monday night. It was his first four-plus hit performance since tallying a career-high five on Aug. 3, 2022, with High-A Greensboro at Bowling Green. He is hitting .290 (20-for-69) with a double, three triples, three home runs, eight RBI and .864 OPS in 16 games at Victory Field this season.

GRAND CSN: Canaan Smith-Njigba belted his first career grand slam in the eighth inning on Friday, finishing the night 2-for-5 with three runs, a double, home run and four RBI. He now has a five home runs in his last 10 games and seven total. In 2022, he only had a single homer in 52 games with Indianapolis.

STRATTON AT THE VIC: Right-handed reliever Hunter Stratton posted 2.0 no-hit innings of relief on Friday night with four punchouts. He now has a 0.75 ERA (1er/12.0ip) in eight appearances at Victory Field this season. A significant improvement from his 5.40 ERA (7er/11.2ip) in nine appearances on the road.

QUALITY QUINN: Quinn Priester earned his fifth consecutive win and league-high tying sixth win of the season with 6.0 scoreless frames last night. Pittsburgh's top pitching prospect according to MLB Pipeline now has four quality starts in his last six outings. Since May 5, he is 5-0 with a 2.27 ERA (8er/31.2ip), 28 strikeouts, 1.26 WHIP and .228 average against.

SHUT 'EM OUT: Friday night's shutout victory was Indy's fourth of the season and second against the Mud Hens, the other being a 9-0 win in Game 2 of a doubleheader at Fifth Third Field on May. The 11-0 triumph was Indy's largest shutout since blanking the Clippers by the same score on May 31, 2013, in Columbus, and the biggest shutout win at Victory Field since a 16-0 defeat over Rochester on June 11, 2012.

SHACK NAMED MAY POTM: The Indianapolis Indians today named infielder Aaron Shackelford as their May Player of the Month after he led the team in home runs, slugging percentage and OPS and tied for the lead in extra-base hits in 22 games. Shackelford, 26, boasted a .416 on-base percentage in May while reaching base safely in 18 of his 22 games. He belted seven home runs, tied for the eighth-most in a single month by an Indians batter since 2005, and currently leads the team with eight dingers this season. His month featured a torrid stretch in Columbus where he hit four home runs in three games from May 25-27, highlighted by his third career two-homer game. He also ranked among International League qualifiers in May in both slugging percentage (8th, .653) and OPS (9th, 1.069).

TONIGHT: The Indians and Mud Hens will continue their six-game set at Victory Field tonight at 7:05 PM ET. Toledo snapped their seven-game losing streak to the Indians on Thursday night, but the Indians responded with a 11-0 rout on Friday night. The Indians now lead the season series 8-2, in their eight wins the have outscored Toledo 74-18. This week is the Indians and Mud Hens second meeting of the season, their first meeting came at Fifth Third Field from May 3 (1)-7. Tonight, right-hander Osvaldo Bido (2-3, 4.30) will take the hill against Toledo's right-hander Zach Logue (1-3, 4.97). Logue made his last appearance against Indy on May 5, he surrendered four runs on eight hits in 4.2 innings.

THIS DATE IN 2007: Center fielder Rajai Davis went 1-for-3 vs. Charlotte in the final game of his Victory Field era longest hitting streak. In the 21st game of his streak, Davis blasted a first-inning home run for his fourth of the year with Indy. During the stretch, Davis batted .364 (32-for-88) and drove in 13 runs. He was called up the following day by the Pirates and spent the next eight weeks with Pittsburgh before being traded to San Francisco at the July trade deadline. He hit .279 (53-for-190) with one home run, nine RBI and 22 stolen bases at the major league level that season.

