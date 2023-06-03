SWB Game Notes - June 3, 2023

June 3, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (27-28) at Lehigh Valley IronPigs (27-27)

Game 56 | Away Game 28 | Coca Cola Park | Allentown, PA | Saturday, June 3, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Will Warren (2-1, 5.27) vs RHP Jesus Cruz (0-1, 7.20)

MCKINNEY'S MAY: Billy McKinney had a hot month of May batting .333 in 17 games. He had 18 hits, including five home runs, while batting in 12. McKinney walked more than he struck out with 16 base on balls and just 14 strikeouts. The lefty played the majority of games at first base but covered in center field when needed.

FLO'S FLYING - Estevan Florial has been pushing his speed and power recently on the base paths. He leads the team in home runs with 12 and is second in stolen bases with 11. He also has recorded eight doubles and three triples to snag an extra bag when he can. His 30 runs batted in are second on the team and his .315 average has been impressive.

PERAZA'S POP- Oswald Peraza snapped his homer streak, after doing so in three consecutive games in this series. He even hit two on Wednesday night to total four this week and ten on the season. Peraza has played in just 24 games with SWB this season after spending 12 contests with New York and a small stint on the Injured List. He's batting .337 with 20 runs batted in as well.

LAST TIME IN LEHIGH - When the RailRiders traveled to Allentown at the start of the season, the visiting team went home winners taking four of the games in the series. Elijah Dunham had a great series batting .300 in five games with six hits. Rodolfo Duran led the team in RBIs with five (.500 in 3 G), and Jesus Bastidas had four batting .294 in five contests. On the pitching side, Deivi Garcia tossed five innings out of the bullpen allowing just two runs.

SNAGGING BASES - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has swiped 65 bases this season, sixth in the International League. Wilmer Difo leads the team with 12 steals and Estevan Florial has 11. Lehigh Valley has 77 snags as a team with Scott Kingery in charge with 15. Last summer, the RailRiders stole 172 bases which was a season-high record.

HOMER HEAVEN- The team is now first homers hit in all of Triple-A baseball with 94 to send Albuquerque into second with 92 hit this summer. Lehigh Valley has 69 as a team. SWB is also first in long balls in all of Minor League Baseball and tied for third in all of baseball. Tampa Bay leads the way with 103 in 58 games. The New York Yankees have totaled 90. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. SWB homered 20 times against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial leads the team with twelve, placing him tied for ninth in the International League standings.

WHO'S ON FIRST -The RailRiders have had six different first basemen this season. Billy McKinney leads the way with 22 starts, while Andres Chaparro has made seventeen starts there. Mickey Gasper and Jake Bauers have also played their hands at first base this season. Rodolfo Duran has made just two professional starts in the corner infield position. Carlos Narvaez, in just his third Triple-A contest, got his initial start at first. He's now played there three times.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has four birthdays in June. Oswald Peraza turns 23 on June 15 while the following day Will Warren turns 24. On the 18th of the month, Jamie Westbrook turns 28 and finally Michael Feliz turns 30 on June 28.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect Elijah Dunham (#16 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7), Randy Vasquez (#12) and Sean Boyle (#28) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

