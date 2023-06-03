Wings Fall to Mets, 10-5

June 3, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings dropped the fifth game of their six-game series against the Syracuse Mets, 10-5, snapping their six-game winning streak. CF Derek Hill went 3-for-5 with a triple, double and three RBI in the game, as the Wings lost their first contest since 5/26.

Syracuse hopped out to an early lead in the top of the first inning, when SS Jonathan Arauz hit a solo home run to give the Mets a 1-0 advantage. Rochester responded in the bottom of the fourth inning, breaking through 3.1 innings of one-hit baseball, to take a 4-1 lead. After DH Franmil Reyes *notched a single to advance RF *Nomar Mazara to second base, LF Travis Blankenhorn drove in Mazara to tie the game. C Drew Millas then knocked in a double that scored Reyes and gave the Wings their first lead of the night.

CF Derek Hill collected his second hit of the evening, driving in two runs to seal off the four-run inning. The lead would last just a half of an inning, as the Mets scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning to retake a 5-4 lead. Two walks and a single loaded the bases for Arauz, who cleared the runners with a three-run triple.

Rochester responded quickly in the bottom half of the inning, tying the game courtesy of a RBI triple from Hill, the centerfielder's third hit of the evening, that scored SS Richie Martin. The Mets put up five runs in the top of the eighth to go ahead of the Red Wings and seal the game, breaking Rochester's six-game winning streak. Rochester relievers walked five batters and allowed two hits in the five-run inning.

The Wings went 1-for-1 on ABS Challenges, while the Mets finished 0-for-2.

RHP Paolo Espino started for the Red Wings Saturday night, working five innings for the third-straight outing. He allowed just one hit, the solo home run to Arauz, while walking three batters and striking out five in the game. Four Rochester relievers worked the final four innings, giving up nine runs, allowing four hits while walking seven. RHP Tommy Romero (1-3, 5.81) took the loss after allowing two runs and two walks, while LHP Nate Lavender was credited with the win.

CF Derek Hill earned Saturday night's Diamond Pro Player of the Game award after he went 3-for-5 in the game while driving in three runs. Hill extended his hitting streak to an International League-leading 16 games (.359, 23-for 64) and collected a double and a triple in the loss.

Rochester returns to action tomorrow for the series finale, and to wrap up the homestand against Syracuse. RHP Jose Ureña is slated to start for the Red Wings as he searches for his first win with Rochester, while LHP David Peterson goes for the Mets. First pitch set for 1:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.