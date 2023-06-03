Hens Score Five in Ninth, Rally Falls Short

June 3, 2023 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Despite an exciting ninth inning rally, the Toledo Mud Hens fell short against the Indianapolis Indians 10-7 on Saturday night.

The Hens got off to a good start, taking the lead in the first inning after Justyn-Henry Malloy was hit by a pitch, and later scored after singles from Andrew Knapp and Parker Meadows advanced and scored him. That 1-0 lead lasted a few frames before Indianapolis regained it in the bottom of the second inning and never gave it back.

Zach Logue started the game for the Hens and was replaced by Aneurys Zabala after having thrown just 35 pitches over two innings. Logue gave up two runs on three hits and recorded one strikeout. Zabala pitched the next two innings and gave up three runs on two hits, striking out three. Sam Clay came on in relief of Zabala and gave up another five runs in his 1.2 innings of work, although two of those runs were unearned. Matt Wisler and Seth Elledge pitched 1.1 and 1.0 innings respectively, and neither gave up a run.

The Mud Hens would score again in the fifth inning. John Valente hit a one-out triple to deep center field and later scored on Corey Joyce's RBI single. It was the last run allowed by Indy's starting pitcher Osvaldo Bido, who at one point retired 12 consecutive Mud Hens. Bido pitched seven innings, struck out seven, walked none, and gave up two runs on five hits.

The Hens bats were quiet for much of the game, until the ninth inning rolled around. Parker Meadows and Andre Lipcius each singled to lead off the inning. Another single from Michael Papierski scored Meadows two batters later. Down to their last strike, Corey Joyce hit a three-run homer on a 3-2 count to give the Hens some late life and make it a 10-6 ballgame. Justyn-Henry Malloy followed up Joyce's homerun with one of his own on the very next pitch, but that's where the magic ended for the Hens ninth inning heroics. J.C. Flowers stayed in the game and closed it out for Indy with a score of 10-7. Flowers and Bido were the only two pitchers used by Indianapolis the whole game.

The series finale between these two teams with begin at 1:35 P.M. tomorrow afternoon in Indianapolis.

Notables:

Justyn-Henry Malloy: 1-4, HR, 2 R, RBI

Corey Joyce: 2-4, HR, R, 4 RBI

Parker Meadows: 2-4, R, RBI

John Valente: 1-4, 3B, 2 R

Matt Wisler: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.