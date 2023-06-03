IronPigs Survive Late Comeback from RailRiders to Take Series Lead

Allentown, Pennsylvania - After jumping out to an early cushion, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (28-27) held on late for an 8-6 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park.

The IronPigs got the scoring started early and often. Jake Cave singled to lead off the first inning and Weston Wilson followed with a walk. After a strikeout, Dustin Peterson singled home Cave. Jordan Qsar followed with a two-run double to make it a three-run frame.

In the second, Jhailyn Ortiz singled to start the inning and walks to Scott Kingery and Cave loaded the bases. Wilson then grounded into a double play that scored Ortiz.

Singles from Billy McKinney and Jamie Westbrook put men at first and third to begin the RailRiders third. Jesus Bastidas then legged out a fielder's choice that brought in McKinney.

In the fourth, Wilson walked and then stole second before going to third on a throwing error. A Darick Hall sacrifice fly then scored him.

Two more came across in the fifth for the IronPigs as they loaded the bases to start the inning and Cave took advantage, driving in two with a double to stretch the lead to 7-1.

The RailRiders hit the comeback trail in the sixth. Ben Rortvedt doubled home a run before the RailRiders loaded the bases. McKinney then clobbered a grand slam to right, to bring the RailRiders to within one at 8-6.

In the top of the eighth, McKinney nearly gave the RailRiders the lead with a two-run homer, but Peterson robbed him with a leaping catch at the wall in left to keep the IronPigs in front.

Peterson then provided a crucial insurance run in the last of the eighth with an RBI single, to make it 8-6 IronPigs.

Jose Alvarado (1-0) picked up the win for the IronPigs in his rehab outing. He went one inning, allowing a hit and striking out one.

Will Warren (2-2) suffered the loss for the RailRiders, allowing four runs in 1.2 innings on four hits and four walks, striking out three.

The IronPigs go for the series win on Sunday, June 4, in their series finale against the RailRiders with first pitch slated for 1:35 p.m.

