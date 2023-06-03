Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 3 vs. Syracuse

Syracuse Mets (20-35) vs. Rochester Red Wings (26-27)

Saturday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

RHP Alex Valverde (1-2, 6.10) vs. RHP Paolo Espino (3-1, 4.50)

HOT WWWWWWINGS: The Rochester Red Wings walked off the Syracuse Mets, 6-4, in the 12th inning Friday night thanks to a two-run homer off the bat of 3B CARTER KIEBOOM...Rochester's winning streak now stands at a season-long six games (since 5/27)...RHP WILY PERALTA worked 6.1 innings, the longest start by a Wings pitcher this season, allowing three earned on seven hits while striking out a pair...five Wings relievers combined to hold Syracuse to just one unearned run through the final 5.2 innings, as RHP LUIS REYES picked up his third win of the season...RHP PAOLO ESPINO takes the ball for Rochester as the Wings vie for a seventh-straight win.

STREAKY WINGS: The Wings' current six-game winning streak is the longest since 5/7-15/22, when they won nine-straight against SWB (three) and WOR (six)...the winning streak is the longest active streak in the International League, and is tied for the third-longest streak all season...during the streak, the Wings are hitting .299 (64-for-214) and have a 3.66 ERA (24 ER/59.0 IP) since 5/27, ranking second and third in the IL in those categories, respectively...

The Wings franchise-long winning streak is 19 games (8/26-9/12-G1, 1953).

CARTER KABOOM: 3B CARTER KIEBOOM's walk-off home run was his second long ball of the series and third of the season...the Georgia native is hitting .368 (7-for-19) with two home runs, two doubles and six RBI over his last five games (since 5/27)...

Kieboom's game-winning home run is the teams' third walk-off blast of the season, after the team logged just one over the last two seasons (one in 2021).

HOMAR MAZARA:RF NOMAR MAZARA launched his fourth homer of the season yesterday, and third since 5/24...after going 1-for-4 in the win, Mazara is now hitting .286 (20-for-70) with three home runs, four doubles, and six RBI since 5/1...

Mazara also recorded his hardest hit ball of the season, scorching a 110.5 MPH line drive to right field, the hardest hit ball not to result in a hit by a Wing this season.

SOUND THE BLANKENHORN: LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN drew two walks in the win, extending his on-base streak to 20 games (since 5/4-G2), which is the fourth-longest active streak in the International League...

Blankenhorn is hitting .287 (23-for-80) with three home runs, seven doubles, 16 RBI and nine walks, carrying an on-base percentage of .394 during his streak.

KING OF THE HILL: CF DEREK HILL picked up an RBI double in the bottom of the 12th inning to extend his hitting streak to an International League-leading 15 games (.340, 20-for-59 since 5/14)...the righty's streak is Rochester's longest this season, and longest since OF Josh Palacios hit safely in 18 consecutive games (7/4-30/22).

WILD WILD WILY: RHP WILY PERALTA turned in the longest start by a Rochester pitcher this season, marking the first time a starter has logged an out in the seventh inning since RHP Logan Verrett tossed 7.0 innings of one-run ball on 9/17/22 against LHV...the Dominican Republic-native worked 6.1 innings and allowed three earned on seven hits while striking out a pair...

The start marked the Wings fifth quality start of the season (Peralta's second), and second of the series (Adon on 5/31).

Peralta has posted a 2.38 ERA (3 ER/11.1 IP) over his last two starts.

BRING 'EM HOME, ERICK: 2B ERICK MEJIA recorded two RBI Friday night, making it his first two-RBI game since 9/8/22 with TAC (18 G)...Mejia is now .333 (4-for-12) through three games since joining the club on 5/29 and has at least one RBI in all three games.

SLOW MO: Syracuse tied the game at three in the top of the 7th inning on a line drive by CF Lorenzo Cedrola...the exit velocity of 60.2 MPH was the softest hit resulting in a run against the Wings this season.

