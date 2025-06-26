6.25.2025: Colorado Springs Switchbacks vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights

June 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Luis Paredes scored a pair of goals after coming on as a second-half substitute to lead San Antonio FC to a 2-0 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field in Group 2 of the USL Jägermeister Cup group stage, sending SAFC to the top of the group with six points from two games.

