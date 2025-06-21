6.21.2025: Indy Eleven vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights

June 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven YouTube Video







Nighte Pickering scored in the 90th minute as Las Vegas Lights FC took a 1-0 victory against Indy Eleven at Michael A. Carroll Stadium to earn a second consecutive victory while breaking a two-game winning streak for the Boys in Blue.







