6.21.2025: Indy Eleven vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights

June 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Nighte Pickering scored in the 90th minute as Las Vegas Lights FC took a 1-0 victory against Indy Eleven at Michael A. Carroll Stadium to earn a second consecutive victory while breaking a two-game winning streak for the Boys in Blue.
