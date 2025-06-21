6.21.2025: Detroit City FC vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights

June 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC YouTube Video







Jeciel Cedeño and Ates Diouf scored in either half while Shane Wiedt made a crucial goal line clearance midway through the second half as Detroit City FC took a 2-0 victory against Miami FC at Keyworth Stadium to break a six-game winless streak in the USL Championship.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 21, 2025

