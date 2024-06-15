6.15.2024: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights

June 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video







Two goals each from Yosuke Hanya and Maalique Foster overcome a brace from Bryce Jamison as Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC came from behind to win 4-2 over Orange County SC at Weidner Field.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.