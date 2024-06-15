Battery Fall 2-0 to Detroit at Keyworth Stadium

June 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

DETROIT - The Charleston Battery fell 2-0 to Detroit City FC at Keyworth Stadium on Saturday. Charleston dominated possession throughout the hotly contested afternoon but were unable to find the back of the net. Detroit's two late goals made the difference in the end.

Under pleasant 75° mid-afternoon skies in Detroit, it was a relatively cagey start between the sides. DCFC registered the first shot and goalkeeper Adam Grinwis, returning to action after a month of absence, collected the save. Diego Gutierrez recorded the Battery's only two shots in the opening 20 minutes but both were blocked.

Emotions began to run high in the middle portion of the first half as both teams turned up the intensity to shift the game in their favor. However, only the Battery were issued yellow cards as Nick Markanich (33'), Gutierrez (40') and Ben Pirmann (42') picked up cautions.

The teams went into the break tied at 0-0. Charleston held roughly 58% of possession but didn't record a shot on target (five off target).

Out of halftime, Charleston dominated the ball in the early proceedings and retained 74% possession in the opening 15 minutes. Detroit, however, recorded two shots on target through the 67th minute off counterattacks and Grinwis was up to the task to save both.

Grinwis came up big again in the 83rd minute with a crucial high claim against Detroit when Abdoulaye Diop tried to catch Grinwis off his line.

Markanich nearly scored the opening goal in the 84th minute with a strike inside the box that hit off the crossbar, Charleston's best chance on goal to that point.

DCFC managed to take the lead in the 86th minute after the side was awarded a penalty for a handball in the box. Maxi Rodriguez converted the spot attempt.

The hosts would add a second goal in the 94th minute to close out the 2-0 win.

Saturday's result moves the Battery's record to 8W-2L-5D (29pts), placing them second in the Eastern Conference standings, as of writing.

Head Coach Ben Pirmann and defender Josh Drack discussed the match after the final whistle, with key quotes to follow.

Coach Pirmann on the difficulties faced this afternoon...

When you step back and look at the big picture, we are in a bit of a rut in terms of efficiency around goal and getting results to go our way. The game was exactly as we expected, similar to Pittsburgh. We wanted to be more aggressive and assertive, try to get the ball reversed in the final third and make attacks and we did a good job.

A couple of things didn't go our way. Ninety seconds before [Detroit] are taking a penalty, we were hitting the crossbar and having a really great chance. Their ground is a tough place to play, tough surface, tough crowd. They had some things go their way with some bounces and calls and we didn't. When you're in a rut, that's the way it works, so a little bit unfortunate. We were a little shorthanded, but at the end of the day, Detroit won fair and square. We played alright, we played with effort and tenacity, but we weren't clever enough on the day to get all three points or even a result.

Coach Pirmann on what he saw from the adjusted squad and starting lineup...

We're short-handed, we only had 13 field players. I thought Josh Drack was very aggressive and assertive going forward, which is exactly the game plan and what we wanted. He did a good job in those moments to take space and push forward. Adam Grinwis, back in goal and in his home state, did well in his return and then they scored two goals in the 90th or so. Good to see Diego Gutierrez back in the starting lineup, he has the ability on the dribble to take guys on and be aggressive and had a good chance to score a goal in the first half.

Big picture, step back, we're in a little bit of a rut and that stuff happens in football, especially over a 34-game season. But, we're the only ones who can get ourselves out of it. We have got to dig deep, work hard and give a little bit of extra focus before the next one. [The game] only tilts into your favor when you go and make plays, whether that's individual, as a group, as a team, as coaches or as a whole club. I'm excited about the group, I love the team and the players. We've got a very good, strong team, we're just in a tough stretch with some tough opponents and it's not fully going our way.

Drack on his assessment of the match...

I think the game was a battle. Both teams fought hard and created some chances. It came down to the smallest of margins and in the end, a PK called for them and not us was what separated us. I think when we won second balls and were able to connect passes, we were successful, but I do think we could have been more patient in shifting Detroit from side to side and creating an overload to get better crosses in. Credit to them they were able to shift and cover those spaces pretty well.

Games like these, there's always going to be emotions. It's a more mental battle than a football one sometimes and I think when the crowds are into it and emotions get high, it can impact the game. It wasn't the cleanest game and calls weren't given when they should have been and vice versa. We can't control how the officials will handle the game, all we can control is how we as a team and individuals react to adversity within the match and stay focused on our task of getting the win.

Drack on playing his first full league match of 2024...

I'm happy to get a full 90-minute match under my belt. I wish we could have come away with a better result, but I'm proud of the team and myself for our mentality and hard work tonight regardless. I felt confident tonight, both offensively and defensively, and that comes from my daily preparation. I've been waiting and working hard for another opportunity and I hope to continue to make an impact with the team and be a part of wins.

Charleston will now shift their focus to their next match, away vs. Phoenix Rising FC on June 22, airing nationally on ESPN2. The Battery return to Patriots Point on Fri., June 28, to host North Carolina FC for Red, White and Blue Night, which includes post-match fireworks. Tickets for the game are on sale now via SeatGeek.com, the club's exclusive digital ticketing provider.

Lineups:

CHS: Grinwis, Drack, Smith, Archer, Segbers, Allan, Molloy, Ycaza (Conway, 72'), Gutierrez (Crawford, 46'), Markanich, Myers

DET: Saldana, Sheldon (Bryant, 46'), Carroll, Amoo-Mensah, Levis (Villanueva, 76'), Morris (Williams, 71'), Murphy, Diop, Rodriguez, Matthews (Williams, 46'), Bezerra (Amoh, 63')

Scoring Summary:

DET - Maxi Rodriguez, 86'

DET - Elvis Amoh, 90 +5'

