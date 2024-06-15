Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC at Indy Eleven

June 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

West is Best: Since starting regular interconference competition in 2017, SAFC is 16-5-7 against the Eastern Conference with a +46 goal differential and eight shutouts.

Additional Reinforcements: A week after adding Jake LaCava via transfer from Charleston Battery, SAFC has added defender Nelson Flores Blanco from North Carolina FC. The 2023 USL League One champion has 14 caps for the El Salvador national team, appearing most recently for the team's FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Record Watch: SAFC defender Mitchell Taintor is closing in on the club's all-time appearance record, now second with 110 and trailing only Matt Cardone with 114. Taintor became the fourth player in club history to log 100 appearances across all competitions with his start on March 16 against Tampa Bay. Taintor is coming off another successful campaign in 2023, earning his second consecutive All-League selection after making 88 clearances, 46 interceptions and ranking in the top five in recoveries with 230.

USL Championship Match #15 - San Antonio FC at Indy Eleven

Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024

Kickoff: 7:3 0 p.m. CT

Stadium : Michael A. Carroll Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Where to Watch : ESPN+, TUDN, Bally Sports Southwest

Stats : USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 4-5-5 (17 pts; 5 th in Western Conference)

Indy Eleven: 8-4-2 (26 pts; 3 rd in Eastern Conference)

All-time Series : San Antonio will be looking for its first win in the series against Indy Eleven after going winless in the sides' first three meetings. Indy Eleven took the team's first meeting this season outside of league competition in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32.

