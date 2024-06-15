Indy now unbeaten in 12 straight across all competitions

June 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

INDIANAPOLIS - Indy Eleven extended its unbeaten streak across all competitions to 12 after a 1-0 victory over San Antonio FC on Saturday night at Carroll Stadium. The Boys in Blue improve to 9-4-2 and move into a tie for second in the USL Championship's Eastern Conference, while San Antonio falls to 4-6-5.

A first-half own goal (29') by San Antonio off an Aedan Stanley corner proved to be all it would take to secure the three points on the night. The visitors did have their chance, as Indy was whistled for a handball inside its own 18 in the 15th minute, but Hunter Sulte kept the match scoreless, saving his first penalty kick faced of the season.

The Boys in Blue have now scored 16 first half goals this season, the highest total for a USL Championship team. Defensively, the Boys in Blue have held their opponents scoreless in the first half in nine of 15 matches in 2024.

Augi Williams led the Indy attack with three shots, while Stanley added a pair.

Hunter Sulte registered a pair of saves to move his shutout total to three on the season.

Saturday night's victory extends Indy Eleven's unbeaten streak, making it a club-best 12 across all competitions, including an Indy-best eight consecutive wins in USL Championship action. The eight-match streak is tied for the fifth longest in the USL Championship for any side. The Boys in Blue have outscored their opponents 23-6 in the 12 match streak.

The Boys in Blue have now scored in all 15 matches this season, with a streak that totals 18 straight regular season games dating back to Sept. 30, 2023.

USL Championship Regular Season

Indy Eleven 1:0 San Antonio FC

Saturday, June 15, 2024 - 7:00 p.m. ET?

Carroll Stadium - Indianapolis

2024 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 9-4-2 (+6), 29 pts

San Antonio FC: 4-6-5 (0), 17 pts

Scoring Summary

IND - Own Goal 29'

Discipline Summary

IND - Benjamin Ofeimu (caution) 2'

SA - Mitchell Taintor (caution) 32'

SA - Machop Chol (caution) 50'

IND - Ben Mines (caution) 52'

SA - Shannon Gomez (caution) 54'

IND - Callum Chapman-Page (caution) 79'

IND - Jack Blake (caution) 88'

Indy Eleven line-up (4-3-3): Hunter Sulte, Aedan Stanley, Josh O'Brien, Callum Chapman-Page, Benjamin Ofeimu, Cam Lindley (captain), Jack Blake (Tyler Gibson 90'), Ben Mines (Elliot Collier 73'), Sebastian Guenzatti (Laurence Wootton 60'), Augi Williams, Douglas Martinez

Indy Subs: Yannik Oettl, Max Schneider, Karsen Henderlong, Tega Ikoba

San Antonio FC line-up: Kendall McIntosh, Mitchell Taintor, Kendall Burks, Richard Windbichler (Kameron Lacey 69'), Nelson Blanco, Luke Haakenson, Jorde Hernandez, Kevon Lambert, Shannon Gomez, Jake LaCava, Machop Chol (Jose Mulato 83')

San Antonio subs: Eduardo Fernandez, Izaiah Garza, Brandon Gongora, Adriel Padilla, Landry Walker

