Match Notes (6.15.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Sacramento Republic FC
June 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs Sacramento Republic FC
Competition: USL Championship
Date: June 15, 2024
Kick off time: 8:00 PM PT
Weather Forecast: 85 degrees, sunny
Venue: Heart Health Park
Location: Sacramento, California
Where to Watch: ESPN+, KTVU Plus
Match Preview:
Oakland Roots have faced Sacramento more than any other team in team history.
Oakland Roots have yet to win in the NorCal Derby away in Sacramento.
Sacramento holds the All-Time series lead at 4 Wins, 1 Loss and 5 Ties.
Sacramento picked up 3 of those wins in 2023 sweeping the series.
Oakland have won 3 of their last 4 matches in the USL.
Johnny Rodriguez leads Oakland All-Time with 22 goals.
Memo Diaz leads Oakland All-Time with 12 assists.
Last Meeting:
September 2, 2023
OAK 0, SAC 1
Last Three Games:
June 8, 2024
OAK 1, TBR 0
June 1, 2024
COS 1, OAK 0
May 24, 2024
OAK 1, TUL 0
Last Starting XI vs Tampa Bay Rowdies: 4-2-3-1
GK - Tim Syrel
D - Justin Rasmussen
D - Neveal Hackshaw
D - Gagi Margvelashvili
D - Memo Diaz
M - Camden Riley
M - Napo Matsoso
M - Jeciel Cedeño
M - Lindo Mfeka
M - Trayvone Reid
F - Johnny Rodriguez
Injuries
None
Discipline
None
