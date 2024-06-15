Match Notes (6.15.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Sacramento Republic FC

June 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs Sacramento Republic FC

Competition: USL Championship

Date: June 15, 2024

Kick off time: 8:00 PM PT

Weather Forecast: 85 degrees, sunny

Venue: Heart Health Park

Location: Sacramento, California

Where to Watch: ESPN+, KTVU Plus

Match Preview:

Oakland Roots have faced Sacramento more than any other team in team history.

Oakland Roots have yet to win in the NorCal Derby away in Sacramento.

Sacramento holds the All-Time series lead at 4 Wins, 1 Loss and 5 Ties.

Sacramento picked up 3 of those wins in 2023 sweeping the series.

Oakland have won 3 of their last 4 matches in the USL.

Johnny Rodriguez leads Oakland All-Time with 22 goals.

Memo Diaz leads Oakland All-Time with 12 assists.

Last Meeting:

September 2, 2023

OAK 0, SAC 1

Last Three Games:

June 8, 2024

OAK 1, TBR 0

June 1, 2024

COS 1, OAK 0

May 24, 2024

OAK 1, TUL 0

Last Starting XI vs Tampa Bay Rowdies: 4-2-3-1

GK - Tim Syrel

D - Justin Rasmussen

D - Neveal Hackshaw

D - Gagi Margvelashvili

D - Memo Diaz

M - Camden Riley

M - Napo Matsoso

M - Jeciel Cedeño

M - Lindo Mfeka

M - Trayvone Reid

F - Johnny Rodriguez

Injuries

None

Discipline

None

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.