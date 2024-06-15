Hartford Down the Hounds 2-0 at Home

June 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic defeated Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at home this evening behind the quickest goal of the season, a stellar performance from Michee Ngalina, and a clean sheet from Renan Ribeiro.

Hartford Athletic took control of tonight's match early, led by two Michee Ngalina goals before 20 minutes went by. The scoring started in the fifth minute when Triston Hodge sent a long ball from Hartford's half soaring into the attacking third for Ngalina, who chased it down and took just two touches before firing his shot past Jacob Randolph and into the bottom right corner of the net. The opening goal was the earliest Hartford had scored so far this season, and marked the first time the Green and Blue have scored first since April 6th against Miami FC.

Ngalina continued to wreak havoc in the Riverhounds' attacking third, getting behind their backline again in the 12th minute and forcing a kick-save from Randolph. The rebound fell to Deshane Beckford, but his shot attempt went just wide of the goal. Five minutes later, the two wingers were involved again and connected to find the back of the net. Beckford made a skillful run up the left flank and into the box, then fired a low cross that Ngalina slid to and tapped the ball into the net off a volley. A beautiful piece of transition attacking play gave Ngalina his second goal of the night and fifth of the season.

Pittsburgh nearly cut into the Hartford lead when Kazaiah Sterling had a clean look at goal in the 33rd minute. Junior Etou sent a dangerous ball across the box to Sterling, who was given space and sent a low shot past Ribeiro and off the left post. The chance would be Pittsburgh's best of the half, and Hartford took to the locker room up 2-0.

Ngalina and Beckford came into the second half of tonight's match with the same energy they left the first with. In the 52nd minute of play, the two forwards came close to putting another Hartford goal on the board after Ngalina sent a short ball to Beckford whose shot forced a diving save from Randolph.

The visiting team threatened again in the 63rd minute of the match when Emmanuel Johnson fired a ball into Hartford's post, the second Pittsburgh shot to hit the woodwork. Despite outshooting the home team nine to seven, Pittsburgh failed to get a ball past Ribeiro. Shots came from both teams throughout the second half but the score remained the same. The match ended 2-0 marking Hartford's first win against their eastern conference opponent since 2020.

Michee Ngalina attempted three shots in this game, more than any other player, and scored two goals in a game for the first time since 2022. Deshane Beckford assisted his first goal of the season and Younes Boudadi attempted four tackles in his first match back in Hartford. Ribeiro locked down Hartford's defensive third with five saves for the Green and Blue.

Hartford improve to a record of 5-7-1 after tonight's Eastern Conference collision with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. The team will remain home for their matchup with Tampa Bay Rowdies next Friday at 7:30 PM. Tickets are available at https://www.hartfordathletic.com/tickets/.

FAST STATS

Shots (On-Target): Hartford 7 (4) Pittsburgh 14 (5)

Corners: Hartford 1 Pittsburgh 5

Fouls: Hartford 14 Pittsburgh 16

Offsides: Hartford 3 Pittsburgh 2

Possession: Hartford 43.7% Pittsburgh 56.3%

Passing Accuracy: Hartford 73.4 Pittsburgh 81%

Saves: Hartford 5 Pittsburgh 2

SCORING SUMMARY

Hartford:

6' - Ngalina (Hodge)

16' - Ngalina (Beckford)

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

Pittsburgh:

39' - Junior Etou (Yellow)

63' - Illal Osumanu (Yellow)

90 + 4' - Pat Hogan (Yellow)

Hartford:

45 + 1' - Thomas Vancaeyezeele (Yellow)

65' - Triston Hodge (Yellow)

90 + 1' - Beverly Makangila (Yellow)

HARTFORD ATHLETIC STARTING LINEUP

40 (GK) Renan Ribeiro, 2 (DF) Younes Boudadi, 5 (DF) Triston Hodge, 15 (DF) Joe Farrell, 23 (DF) Thomas Vancaeyezeele (12 Anderson Asiedu 73'), 4 (DF) Jordan Scarlett, 6 (MF) Beverly Makangila, 8 (MF) Jay Chapman, 7 (FW) Marcus Epps, 11 (FW) Michee Ngalina, 13 (FW) Deshane Beckford (10 Danny Barrera 65')

PITTSBURGH RIVERHOUNDS STARTING LINEUP

31 (GK) Jacob Randolph, 3 (DF) Pat Hogan, 5 (DF) Sean Suber, 7 (DF) Langston Blackstock, 8 (DF) Junior Etou (44 Pierre Cayet 70'), 28 (DF) Illal Osumanu (4 Dani Rovira 82'), 2 (MF) Danny Griffin, 14 (MF) Robbie Mertz (11 Kenardo Forbes, 45'), 42 (MF) Jackson Walti (15 Bradley Sample, 45'), 19 (F) Edward Kizza (9 Emmanuel Johnson 45'), 45 (F) Kazaiah Sterling

