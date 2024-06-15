Monterey Bay Hits the Road for Inaugural Fixture with Eastern Conference Expansion Side North Carolina FC

CARY, North Carolina - Monterey Bay F.C. (5-6-4, 19 points) travels to Cary, NC for a 3:00 p.m. PT road fixture on Sunday against North Carolina FC (3-5-5, 14 points) at WakeMed Soccer Park in Week 15 of the 2024 USL Championship regular season. Live streaming of the match will be available on CBS Sports Golazo Network via Paramount+, the CBS Sports app, CBSSports.com, and Pluto TV.

Monterey Bay's next opponent is North Carolina FC, one of two USL Championship expansion sides in the Eastern Conference this season. Having already played the other expansion club in Rhode Island FC earlier in the campaign, Monterey Bay will have officially played every active USL Championship club come Sunday night. The upcoming inaugural fixture between the Crisp-and-Kelp and North Carolina FC follows a difficult three-match home stand for Monterey Bay in which the Club went 1-1-1 against three of the best teams in the league this season. Still currently in third place in the Western Conference ahead of the weekend, Monterey Bay will want to secure all three points on the road at WakeMed Soccer Park to further maintain its position in the table.

North Carolina FC enters the match on the heels of a 2-1 away loss to Louisville City FC after enjoying a bye weekend the week prior. Before that, the expansion side secured a 4-0 road win over Miami FC. Having previously played in USL League One, North Carolina FC has played a fair first season in Championship thus far with 14 points through 13 games and a hold on the eighth spot in the table. Now, the Cary-based side will host Monterey Bay F.C. for the first ever time with every intention of remaining above the playoff line in the Eastern Conference.

North Carolina FC vs. Monterey Bay F.C.

Venue: WakeMed Soccer Park; Cary, North Carolina

Date: Sunday, June 16, 2024; 3:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Clear and 87 degrees

2024 Records

North Carolina FC (3-5-5, 14 pts, 8th East); Monterey Bay F.C. (5-6-4, 19 pts, 3rd West)

