San Antonio FC Falls 0-1 at Indy Eleven

June 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

INDIANAPOLIS - San Antonio fell 0-1 in a road contest at Indy Eleven Saturday, dropping to 4-6-5 on the season.

San Antonio missed an opportunity to convert with an early penalty kick awarded in the 16th minute. An SAFC own goal in the 29th minute proved to be the only difference maker in the match as San Antonio was unable to find a breakthrough on goal.

SAFC led Indy with 58% possession and 13 shots while shutting down one of the league's best offenses, holding the hosts to two shots on target.

Next Up

San Antonio FC finishes its three-match road slate at Birmingham Legion FC Wednesday, June 19. Kickoff from Protective Stadium is set for 7:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. This season is presented by Toyota.

Scoring Summary

IND: Kendall Burks (Own goal) 29'

Postgame Notes:

SAFC drops to 4-6-5 on the season with 17 points, sitting in 8th place in the Western Conference standings.

Machop Chol, Shannon Gomez and Kevon Lambert all make their first starts since returning from international duty.

Defender Nelson Flores Blanco made his first appearance for the club since signing on Friday.

SAFC was shutout for just the third time this season.

SAFC Starting XI: Kendall McIntosh, Kendall Burks, Richard Windbichler (Kameron Lacey 69'), Mitchell Taintor (captain), Shannon Gomez, Nelson Flores Blanco, Kevon Lambert, Luke Haakenson, Jorge Hernandez, Jake LaCava, Machop Chol (Jose Mulato 83')

Substitutions Not Used: Eduardo Fernandez, Izaiah Garza, Brandon Gongora, Gio Padilla, Landry Walker

Disciplinary Summary:

IND: Benjamin Ofeimu (Yellow Card) 2'

SA: Mitchell Taintor (Yellow Card) 32'

SA: Machop Chol (Yellow Card) 50'

IND: Benjamin Mines (Yellow Card) 52'

SA: Shannon Gomez (Yellow Card) 55'

IND: Callum Chapman-Paige (Yellow Card) 79'

IND: Jack Blake (Yellow Card) 80'

Quotes:

Head Coach Alen Marcina

(On the loss...)

"I think this extreme adversity we're experiencing over the last eight games have really tested us, but our mentality training implemented in preseason has prepared us for this challenge, and this adversity is going to help us grow as individuals, collectively as a team and with time, we'll be better for it. Tonight, we dominated possession, we outshot the opponent, we had the better big chances, we miss a penalty kick, we score an own goal, so it's difficult circumstances. We deserved more from this game but all in all, it's learning, growing and hopefully getting some player availability in the next couple weeks to put us in a position to continue to compete and gain points."

(On moving on after the result...)

"Indy, in the moment, is probably the best team in the league. We out-possessed them. Our game plan was highly effective. We put ourselves in very good positions. We had big opportunities - and yes, we have to get better at executing those big opportunities that we did earn. It's unfortunate to concede on that own goal. The guys are doing a lot of good things. Again, we just need player availability ... Yes, we're not getting the results, but it's extremely positive performances. We'll continue to build, and we know what we're capable of when we're close to full strength."

Defender Shannon Gomez

(On positives to take away from the match...)

"Obviously, we're disappointed with the result. It's one of them where you kind of just kick yourself because you dominate the game in a lot of areas and created so many chances but couldn't put it in the back of the net, and I think those are the encouraging parts that you can take away from the game and going into the next game, which is a quick turnaround. Just continue grinding and the results will fall for us, but we have to continue believing in what we're doing. The season is still long, and we need everyone on board, and we gotta pick up points as much as we can in these next couple games."

Defender Richard Windbichler

(On moving on to Birmingham...)

"I think looking at the game, first of all, the result is not what we wanted. It doesn't satisfy us, we know that, but I think it was one of our better - if not, best - game when you look at the past month, so that's quite encouraging for the game Wednesday especially ... It could've been a different winner today, but it's just how it is. We just keep going."

