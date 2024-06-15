Memphis 901 FC Knocks off New Mexico United in Dominant 2-1 Victory

June 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis, TENN. - Memphis 901 FC defeated Western Conference leading New Mexico United FC 2-1 on Saturday night at AutoZone Park

First half goals from Bruno Lapa and Lucas Turci gave the Beale Street Boys the decisive lead.

Memphis benefited from an early blunder when a New Mexico defender committed a careless handball in the box, giving Lapa a shot from the penalty spot for his fifth score of the season.

901 FC delivered constant pressure throughout the first half until a break in the defense opened for Lucas Turci. Turci used a nice pass from Lapa to finish his second goal of the season. The versatile Brazilian has played as a defender in every appearance so far this season but stepped into the striker position on Saturday night.

Memphis is unbeaten in eight of the last nine matches and moved 6-6-3 with the victory. 901 FC rose to No. 3 in the Western Conference through Week 15.

Memphis 901 FC is back in action next Saturday as they travel to face Las Vegas Lights FC. Kickoff for the Western Conference matchup is set for 9:30 p.m. CT. Fans can watch on ESPN+ or WMC Action News 5 Plus locally.

