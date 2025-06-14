6.14.2025: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights

June 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video







Aaron Guillen and Manuel Arteaga scored second-half goals while Lewis Hilton recorded a pair of assists as the Tampa Bay Rowdies rallied to take a 2-1 victory against Miami FC at Al Lang Stadium to earn the club's first league victory since March 22.







