6.14.2025: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights
June 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video
Aaron Guillen and Manuel Arteaga scored second-half goals while Lewis Hilton recorded a pair of assists as the Tampa Bay Rowdies rallied to take a 2-1 victory against Miami FC at Al Lang Stadium to earn the club's first league victory since March 22.
