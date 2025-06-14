6.14.2025: Loudoun United FC vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights
June 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Abdellatif Aboukoura scored a pair of goals before Zach Ryan put home the winner as Loudoun United FC took a 3-2 victory against Detroit City FC at Segra Field as Aboukoura moved to 10 goals this season in the USL Championship.
