6.14.2025: Lexington SC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights

June 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video







Sofianne Djeffal and Xavier Zengue scored second-half goals as Lexington SC rallied for a 2-1 victory against New Mexico United at Lexington SC Stadium for the club's first victory in league play since the opening day of the 2025 season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 14, 2025

