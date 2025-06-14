6.14.2025: Lexington SC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights
June 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video
Sofianne Djeffal and Xavier Zengue scored second-half goals as Lexington SC rallied for a 2-1 victory against New Mexico United at Lexington SC Stadium for the club's first victory in league play since the opening day of the 2025 season.
Check out the Lexington Sporting Club Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 14, 2025
- Birmingham Legion FC Unable to Keep Pace in Louisville Loss - Birmingham Legion FC
- Orange County SC Picks up 3 Points on the Road in El Paso with a 3-0 Win - Orange County SC
- Goodrum's Hat Trick Propels First-Place LouCity to Third Win in a Week - Louisville City FC
- Rhode Island FC Makes History with First-Ever Win at Centreville Bank Stadium, 2-1, Over North Carolina FC - Rhode Island FC
- Hartford Falls to Charleston at Home Despite Dangerous Opportunities - Hartford Athletic
- Jack Blake Secures Early Goal to Beat Pittsburgh - Indy Eleven
- Hounds Win Streak Stalls out in Indy - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- NCFC's four-match win streak comes to an end - North Carolina FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- Lexington Sporting Club Welcomes Parlour Pizza + Pints as Proud Partner for 2025 Season
- Racing Louisville FC to Host Lexington SC Women in July 13 Friendly
- Lexington SC Loses against Monterey Bay FC in Hard-Fought Away Match
- Lexington SC and Yannick Yankam Agree to Mutual Contract Termination
- Lexington SC Loses Penalty Shootout to Charlotte Independence in Second Match of Jägermeister Cup