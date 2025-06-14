Sports stats



6.14.2025: Lexington SC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights

June 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sofianne Djeffal and Xavier Zengue scored second-half goals as Lexington SC rallied for a 2-1 victory against New Mexico United at Lexington SC Stadium for the club's first victory in league play since the opening day of the 2025 season.
