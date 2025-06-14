6.14.2025: Hartford Athletic vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights
June 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic YouTube Video
MD Myers and Houssou Landry scored either side of halftime as the Charleston Battery took a 2-1 victory against Hartford Athletic at Trinity Health Stadium with the hosts' comeback coming up short after TJ Presthus' late goal.
Check out the Hartford Athletic Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 14, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Athletic Stories
- Athletic Defend Fortress Hartford against Charleston in Second Match of June Homestand
- Late Goal Downs Short-Handed Hartford Against North Carolina
- Hartford Athletic Announces 'The 1635 Club' Presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka to Bring Enhanced Experience to Premium Seat Holders
- Athletic Back at Home for Massive June Homestand
- Dieng's Late Goal Gives Hartford Second Win in USL Jägermeister Cup