6.14.2025: Hartford Athletic vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights

June 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

MD Myers and Houssou Landry scored either side of halftime as the Charleston Battery took a 2-1 victory against Hartford Athletic at Trinity Health Stadium with the hosts' comeback coming up short after TJ Presthus' late goal.







