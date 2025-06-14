Sports stats



USL Hartford Athletic

6.14.2025: Hartford Athletic vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights

June 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
MD Myers and Houssou Landry scored either side of halftime as the Charleston Battery took a 2-1 victory against Hartford Athletic at Trinity Health Stadium with the hosts' comeback coming up short after TJ Presthus' late goal.
