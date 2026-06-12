6.10.2026: Detroit City FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights
Published on June 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Abdoulaye Diop scored the second-half equalizer as Detroit City FC rallied from a halftime deficit to earn a 1-1 draw against El Paso Locomotive FC at Keyworth Stadium, with Locomotive becoming the first team to claim a point in the USL Championship on the road in Detroit this season.
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