5.2.2026: Corpus Christi vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights

Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC YouTube Video







Corpus Christi FC began its home schedule with a 0-0 draw against Spokane Velocity FC at Cabaniss Athletic Complex as Mason McCready made three saves for the hosts.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 2, 2026

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