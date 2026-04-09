4.8.2026: Orange County SC vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights
Published on April 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Lyam MacKinnon and Yaniv Bazini scored first-half goals as Orange County SC took a 2-0 victory against San Antonio FC at Championship Soccer Stadium on Wednesday night to move OCSC into top spot in the USL Championship's Western Conference while ending San Antonio's undefeated start to the regular season.Sign up for our newsletters: https://www.uslchampionship.com/newsletter https://www.uslsuperleague.com/newsletter/
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 9, 2026
- San Antonio FC Falls to Orange County SC, 2-0 - San Antonio FC
- Orange County SC Ends San Antonio FC's Unbeaten Streak in 2-0 Win at Home - Orange County SC
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