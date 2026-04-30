4.29.2025: El Paso Locomotive FC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights
Published on April 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video
Rémi Cabral scored a pair of goals while Jeorgio Kocevski notched a pair of assists as FC Tulsa took a 4-1 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC at Southwest University Park after the hosts were reduced to 10 players early in the first half.
Check out the El Paso Locomotive FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 30, 2026
- Locomotive Fall 4-1 to Tulsa FC for Second Loss in League Play - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Switchbacks FC Lose Penalty Shootout to the Colorado Rapids in US Open Cup - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- LouCity Bows out of Open Cup After Pushing Houston Dynamo to the Brink - Louisville City FC
- FC Tulsa Steam Past El Paso Locomotive FC in 4-1 Road Victory - FC Tulsa
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