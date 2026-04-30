4.29.2025: El Paso Locomotive FC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights

Published on April 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video







Rémi Cabral scored a pair of goals while Jeorgio Kocevski notched a pair of assists as FC Tulsa took a 4-1 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC at Southwest University Park after the hosts were reduced to 10 players early in the first half.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 30, 2026

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