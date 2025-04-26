4.26.2025: Lexington SC vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights
April 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video
Joshua Erlandson scored his first goal in the professional ranks in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to lead Loudoun United FC to a 1-0 victory against Lexington SC in Group 5 of the USL Jägermeister Cup. Drink Responsibly | visit Responsibility.org
Watch the Game Highlights from Lexington SC vs. Loudoun United FC , 04/26/2025
00:00:00 - by Lexington SC 00:00:11 - by Loudoun United FC 00:00:19 - Kick Off by Lexington SC 00:01:04 - Pass by Gaël Gibert 00:01:12 - Shot by Elio Nicolas de Araujo Firmino 00:01:35 - Cross by Pedro Miguel Martins Santos 00:01:46 - Cross by Tommy McCabe 00:02:00 - Shot by Tommy McCabe 00:02:13 - DefensiveAct by Michael Adedokun 00:02:39 - Pass by Michael Adedokun 00:02:50 - DefensiveAct by Florian Valot 00:03:02 - Pass by Wesley Leggett 00:03:10 - Shot by Riley Bidois 00:03:14 - End Period by Loudoun United FC 00:03:25 - Start Period by Lexington SC 00:03:36 - Cross by Marcus Epps 00:03:44 - Shot by Eliot Goldthorp 00:04:07 - Pass by Elio Nicolas de Araujo Firmino 00:04:17 - Shot by Elio Nicolas de Araujo Firmino 00:04:46 - Shot by Yanis Leerman 00:04:56 - Shot by Cory Burke 00:05:09 - Shot by Pedro Miguel Martins Santos 00:05:20 - PlayerIn by Joshua Erlandson 00:06:16 - DefensiveAct by Joshua Erlandson 00:06:30 - Goal by Joshua Erlandson 00:07:48 - End Match by Loudoun United FC
