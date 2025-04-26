4.26.2025: Detroit City FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights
April 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC YouTube Video
Darren Smith scored in second-half stoppage time to lift Detroit City FC to a 1-0 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Keyworth Stadium in Group 4 of the USL Jägermeister Cup, giving Smith goals in three consecutive games and seven goals across all competitions this season.
Watch the Game Highlights from Detroit City FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, 04/26/2025
00:00:00 - by Detroit City FC 00:00:09 - by Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 00:00:15 - Kick Off by Detroit City FC 00:00:43 - Pass by Michael Bryant 00:00:48 - Shot by Danny Griffin 00:01:04 - DefensiveAct by Danny Griffin 00:01:07 - Pass by Jay Chapman 00:01:18 - Pass by Devon Amoo-Mensah 00:01:30 - Shot by Devon Amoo-Mensah 00:02:19 - DefensiveAct by Jay Chapman 00:02:30 - DefensiveAct by Bradley Sample 00:02:38 - Shot by Aidan O'Toole 00:03:31 - Pass by Michael Bryant 00:03:42 - End Period by Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 00:03:52 - Start Period by Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 00:04:02 - DefensiveAct by Luke Biasi 00:04:09 - Shot by Alex Villanueva 00:04:32 - Pass by Stephen Carroll 00:04:40 - DefensiveAct by Luke Biasi 00:05:00 - Shot by Ben Morris 00:05:10 - Pass by Jacob Randolph 00:05:20 - Pass by Devon Amoo-Mensah 00:05:48 - Shot by Ryan Williams 00:06:03 - DefensiveAct by Luke Biasi 00:06:12 - Pass by Guillaume Vacter 00:06:18 - DefensiveAct by Stephen Carroll 00:06:29 - Shot by Darren Smith 00:06:36 - Cross by Max Broughton 00:06:46 - Cross by Haruki Yamazaki 00:07:10 - Goal by Darren Smith 00:07:46 - End Match by Detroit City FC 00:07:51 - Pass by Jackson Wälti
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 26, 2025
- El Paso Locomotive FC Grab Pair of Points to Begin USL Jägermeister Cup Play - El Paso Locomotive FC
- FC Tulsa Falls in Penalty Kicks Against One Knoxville SC to Open USL Jägermeister Cup - FC Tulsa
- Indy Eleven Win USL Jägermeister Cup Debut - Indy Eleven
- Stoppage Time Goal Lifts Loudoun United FC over Lexington SC in Jägermeister Cup Opener - Loudoun United FC
- Lexington SC Men Suffer Heartbreak Finish in USL Jägermeister Cup Versus Loudoun United FC - Lexington Sporting Club
- Panayotou Shines in Debut, Powers Hartford to 2-0 Win - Hartford Athletic
- Final Flurry Sinks Hounds in Jäger Cup Opener - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Alex Pozo Named as USL Academy Head Coach; George Valenzuela to Serve as U20 Assistant Coach - El Paso Locomotive FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Detroit City FC Stories
- Detroit City Football Club to Make 2025 Jägermeister Debut on Saturday, Hosting Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at 4 p.m.
- Detroit City Football Club Signs Goalkeeper Carlos Saldaña to Contract Extension, Keeping him in the Rouge and Gold Through 2026
- Detroit City Football Club Signs Rhys Williams to Contract Extension, Keeping him in the Rouge and Gold Through 2026
- Detroit City Football Club Hosting Rhode Island FC at Keyworth Stadium on Saturday Afternoon in Search of Third Win in Seven Days
- Detroit City FC Begins 2025 US Open Cup Play Tomorrow Night at Keyworth Stadium