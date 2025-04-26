4.26.2025: Detroit City FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights

April 26, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Darren Smith scored in second-half stoppage time to lift Detroit City FC to a 1-0 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Keyworth Stadium in Group 4 of the USL Jägermeister Cup, giving Smith goals in three consecutive games and seven goals across all competitions this season.

00:00:00 - by Detroit City FC 00:00:09 - by Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 00:00:15 - Kick Off by Detroit City FC 00:00:43 - Pass by Michael Bryant 00:00:48 - Shot by Danny Griffin 00:01:04 - DefensiveAct by Danny Griffin 00:01:07 - Pass by Jay Chapman 00:01:18 - Pass by Devon Amoo-Mensah 00:01:30 - Shot by Devon Amoo-Mensah 00:02:19 - DefensiveAct by Jay Chapman 00:02:30 - DefensiveAct by Bradley Sample 00:02:38 - Shot by Aidan O'Toole 00:03:31 - Pass by Michael Bryant 00:03:42 - End Period by Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 00:03:52 - Start Period by Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 00:04:02 - DefensiveAct by Luke Biasi 00:04:09 - Shot by Alex Villanueva 00:04:32 - Pass by Stephen Carroll 00:04:40 - DefensiveAct by Luke Biasi 00:05:00 - Shot by Ben Morris 00:05:10 - Pass by Jacob Randolph 00:05:20 - Pass by Devon Amoo-Mensah 00:05:48 - Shot by Ryan Williams 00:06:03 - DefensiveAct by Luke Biasi 00:06:12 - Pass by Guillaume Vacter 00:06:18 - DefensiveAct by Stephen Carroll 00:06:29 - Shot by Darren Smith 00:06:36 - Cross by Max Broughton 00:06:46 - Cross by Haruki Yamazaki 00:07:10 - Goal by Darren Smith 00:07:46 - End Match by Detroit City FC 00:07:51 - Pass by Jackson Wälti

