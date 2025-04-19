4.19.2025: Oakland Roots SC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights
April 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots YouTube Video
Wolfgang Prentice and Peter Wilson scored first-half goals to lead Oakland Roots SC to a 2-0 victory against Orange County SC at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum, giving Roots its first win at the historic venue and its second in a row in league play.
Check out the Oakland Roots Statistics
