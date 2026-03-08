3.7.2026: San Antonio FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights
Published on March 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC YouTube Video
Jorge Hernández and Alex Crognale scored either side of halftime to lead San Antonio FC to a 2-1 victory against Phoenix Rising FC at Toyota Field in the opening game of the USL Championship season for both clubs as JP Scearce notched a consolation goal for the visitors.
Check out the San Antonio FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 8, 2026
- LSC Drops Points To Dallas Trinity FC In 1-0 Defeat - Lexington SC
- Kickoff in Coney Island: Your Match Day Guide for Brooklyn FC Men vs. Indy Eleven - Brooklyn FC
- Republic FC Blanks FC Tulsa, 2-0 - Sacramento Republic FC
- Oakland Shines as Roots Defeat Monterey Bay FC, 1-0, in 2026 Opener - Oakland Roots SC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Earn a Point against Orange County SC in Season Opener - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Orange County SC Draws, 1-1, against Las Vegas Lights FC in USL Championship Season Opener - Orange County SC
- San Antonio FC Defeats Phoenix Rising FC, 2-1 - San Antonio FC
- Birmingham Legion FC Falls, 0-1, to Tampa Bay Rowdies in Weather-Delayed Home Opener - Birmingham Legion FC
- Rowdies Top Birmingham, 1-0, in Season Opener - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- El Paso Locomotive FC Split Points against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in Home Opener - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Monterey Bay Drops First Match of the 2026 Season against Rival Oakland Roots, 1-0 - Monterey Bay FC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Draw in Season-Opening Match at Orange County SC - Las Vegas Lights FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio FC Stories
- San Antonio FC Defeats Phoenix Rising FC, 2-1
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Phoenix Rising FC 3/7/26
- San Antonio FC Adds Three to 2026 Roster on USL Academy Agreements
- San Antonio FC Announces 2026 Broadcast Schedule
- San Antonio FC Shuts out Corpus Christi FC, 1-0