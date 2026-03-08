3.7.2026: San Antonio FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights

Published on March 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC YouTube Video







Jorge Hernández and Alex Crognale scored either side of halftime to lead San Antonio FC to a 2-1 victory against Phoenix Rising FC at Toyota Field in the opening game of the USL Championship season for both clubs as JP Scearce notched a consolation goal for the visitors.







