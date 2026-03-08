3.7.2026: Orange County SC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights

Published on March 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video







Nighte Pickering scored a late equalizer to earn Las Vegas Lights FC a 1-1 draw against Orange County SC at Championship Soccer Stadium after Lyam MacKinnon had given the hosts a first-half lead.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.